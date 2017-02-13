Now Playing
Posted: February 13, 2017

Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2013 file photo, Frank Ocean arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Ocean slammed a producer of the Grammy awards on his personal blog in response to criticism of his 2013 performance at the awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Frank Ocean has taken shots at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show.

Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tells Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that Ocean's vision for the performance was "faulty."

Ocean fired back on his personal Tumblr blog that he experienced "technical difficulties" during the song. He went on to say the victory of Taylor Swift's "1989" over Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly" for album of the year last year was "one of the most 'faulty' TV moments" he's seen.

A spokeswoman for The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Ocean withheld his album, "Blonde," from consideration for this year's Grammys, in protest of the awards' voting system.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
