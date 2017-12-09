France to mourn rock star Hallyday with exceptional pomp

The words "Thank you Johnny" is displayed on the Eiffel Tower referring to late French rock star Johnny Hallyday in Paris, France, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron and hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to pay tribute to the late French rock star Johnny Hallyday on Saturday as his funeral procession weaves through Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Associated Press