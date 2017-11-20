Fox News 'Justice' host Jeanine Pirro clocked going 119 mph

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Jeanine Pirro attends the HBO Documentary Series premiere of "THE JINX: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" in New York. Pirro, host of the Fox News Channel show "Justice with Judge Jeanine," was issued a speeding ticket for going 119 mph (192 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Tioga County, N.Y. Pirro says in a statement through Fox News Channel she had been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn’t realize how fast she was going. She says she will “pay the consequences.” (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press