Posted: November 20, 2017

Fox News 'Justice' host Jeanine Pirro clocked going 119 mph

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Jeanine Pirro attends the HBO Documentary Series premiere of "THE JINX: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" in New York. Pirro, host of the Fox News Channel show "Justice with Judge Jeanine," was issued a speeding ticket for going 119 mph (192 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Tioga County, N.Y. Pirro says in a statement through Fox News Channel she had been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn’t realize how fast she was going. She says she will “pay the consequences.” (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro (juh-NEEN' PEER'-oh) has been issued a speeding ticket for driving 119 mph (192 kph) in a 65 mph (105 kph) zone in upstate New York.

The Daily News reports the former Westchester County district attorney was stopped by a trooper on Sunday afternoon in Tioga County. A state police spokesman says he doesn't know what type of car Pirro was driving or whether she had any passengers.

Pirro says in a statement through Fox News Channel she had been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn't realize how fast she was going. She says she will "pay the consequences."

The ticket is returnable Jan. 8.

Pirro is host of the Fox News Channel show "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

