Posted: November 09, 2017

Fox News hires former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day. Gorka left the administration in August. Fox News confirmed to The Associated Press on Nov. 9, 2017, that Gorka had been hired by the network as a contributor. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, talks with people in the Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington during a ceremony commemorating Israeli Independence Day. Gorka left the administration in August. Fox News confirmed to The Associated Press on Nov. 9, 2017, that Gorka had been hired by the network as a contributor. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Fox News has hired President Donald Trump's former aide Sebastian Gorka as a contributor.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity announced the hiring on his radio show Wednesday, saying that Gorka will serve as a national security strategist for the network. Fox News spokeswoman Carly Shanahan confirmed his hiring to The Associated Press Thursday.

The British-American Gorka worked as a national security aide to Trump from January to August, when Gorka told the AP that he resigned from the administration. A White House official disputed that claim, saying Gorka didn't resign but "no longer works at the White House."

Gorka is a former Breitbart News editor whose hard-line view on immigration and terrorism led to discord inside and outside the White House.

