Posted: August 19, 2017

Former Yankees star Derek Jeter, wife welcome first child 

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are now the parents of a baby girl, who was born Thursday.
Associated Press
Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are now the parents of a baby girl, who was born Thursday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was called “The Captain” during his major-league career.

Now he can be called a dad.

Jeter’s wife Hannah gave birth to a girl, Bella Raine Jeter, on Thursday, according to the verified Twitter account of The Players’ Tribune, which was founded by Jeter in 2014.

The Jeters were married in July 2016, and Hannah Jeter announced her pregnancy via a February essay in The Players’ Tribune, Newsday reported.

Jeter, 43, retired from the Yankees in 2014 after a 20-year career. He finished with a franchise-record 3,465 hits and a .310 batting average while leading the Yankees to seven World Series and five titles.

