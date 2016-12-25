Former singer George Michael dead at 53

Jeff J Mitchell

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Former Wham! singer George Michael is dead at 53, his publicist told the BBC Sunday.

He is said to have "passed away peacefully at home," the BBC reports.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," according to a statement to the BBC. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Michael rose to prominence with the group in the 1980s and had continued success as a solo performer.

Police said the circumstances were not suspicious.