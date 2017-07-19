Now Playing
Posted: July 19, 2017

Forest Whitaker guest-stars in a multi-episode 'Empire' arc

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, actor Forest Whitaker poses for photographers at the
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, actor Forest Whitaker poses for photographers at the "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" premiere in London. Whitaker will guest-star in a multi-episode arc on “Empire” this fall. “Empire” returns for its new season Sept. 27. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The Fox network says Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker will guest-star in a multi-episode arc on "Empire" this fall.

Whitaker will play "Uncle Eddie," a charismatic music mogul who long ago gave an unknown Lucious Lyon (series star Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay. Now, decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation. A grateful Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) invites Eddie to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment's 20th anniversary.

Whitaker's film credits include last year's "Arrival," ''Lee Daniels' The Butler" and "The Last King of Scotland," for which he won the Oscar for best actor as well as a Golden Globe award.

"Empire" returns for its new season Sept. 27.

