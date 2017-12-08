Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro School Closings

Posted: December 08, 2017

Ford won't contribute to MSNBC until resolving allegations

Comments
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, Harold Ford Jr. talks to reporters at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Morgan Stanley fired former Congressman Ford following allegations of misconduct. In a tweet Ford denied the allegations. Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, Harold Ford Jr. talks to reporters at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Morgan Stanley fired former Congressman Ford following allegations of misconduct. In a tweet Ford denied the allegations. Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. will not be a contributor on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program until allegations of misconduct against him are resolved.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski announced Friday that Ford and MSNBC agreed the frequent contributor would not appear until resolving recent accusations.

The announcement comes a day after Ford was fired by Morgan Stanley amid a report by HuffPost that a woman alleged that Ford forcibly grabbed her several years ago, engaging in harassment and intimidation.

Ford denied the allegations and told HuffPost he planned on bringing legal action against the reporter who made the claims and Morgan Stanley for improper termination."

Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007.

Political reporter Mark Halperin was also suspended from his role as an MSNBC contributor following allegations of misconduct.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation