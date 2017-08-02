Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 02, 2017

For sale: Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web'

Comments
This July, 13, 2017, photo provided by Yankee Magazine shows an oceanfront home where E.B. White lived when he penned
This July, 13, 2017, photo provided by Yankee Magazine shows an oceanfront home where E.B. White lived when he penned "Charlotte's Web." The home where White lived until his death in 1985 dates to the late 1700s and includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. (Mark Fleming/Yankee Magazine via AP)

Related

View Larger
For sale: Farm with barn that inspired 'Charlotte's Web'
This July, 13, 2017, photo provided by Yankee Magazine shows a sunporch at the 44-acre saltwater farm in Brooklin, Maine, where E.B. White penned 'Charlotte's Web.' The home where White lived until his death in 1985 dates to the late 1700s and includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.

The Associated Press

BROOKLIN, Maine —

A 44-acre (18-hectare) saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White penned "Charlotte's Web" is up for sale for $3.7 million.

The Brooklin home where White lived until his death in 1985 includes a barn that was the setting for the beloved children's book featuring a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.

The home dates to the late 1700s. White and his wife, Katherine White, bought it in 1933.

Down East Properties listing agent Martha Dischinger says current owners Robert and Mary Gallant, of Anderson, South Carolina, are ready to sell after more than three decades of ownership.

She said Wednesday the property retains many historical touches and the owners maintained the gardens tended by Katherine White before her death.

E.B. White also wrote "Stuart Little," another children's book.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation