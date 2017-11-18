Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses pay tribute to AC/DC’s Malcolm Young

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to Malcolm Young, the AC/DC rhythm guitarist who died Saturday at age 64. Both bands dedicated songs during their respective concerts to Young, who died three years after being diagnosed with dementia.

The Foo Fighters opened its concert in Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival with a blistering version of the 1977 A/C song, “Let There Be Rock,” Rolling Stone reported.

“We're going to play some rock ’n’roll for Malcolm tonight,” Dave Grohl told the crowd as a photo of Young was shown behind the band on the festival's large video screen.

Earlier in the day in a written tribute to Young, Grohl said that AC/DC's 1980 concert film “Let There Be Rock” “changed my life,” Rolling Stone reported.