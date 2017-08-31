Now Playing
Posted: August 31, 2017

Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary

Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.
Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.
Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.
Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry walk away after placing flowers amongst the floral and pictorial tributes to their late mother Princess Diana placed on the gates of Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997, file photo, Princess Diana's casket is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the 'people's princess.'
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE PHOTO WAS TAKEN TO 1994 FILE - In this 1994 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales walks during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London. The same day that Charles admitted he was unfaithful to Diana during a TV interview, Diana appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her revenge dress, a figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit.
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997, file photo, Britain's Prince Charles casts a concerned glance towards his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry as they wait for the coffin of Princess Diana to be loaded into a hearse outside Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the 'people's princess.'
FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip, from left, stand as the coffin bearing the body of Princess Diana is taken into Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the 'people's princess.'

The Associated Press

LONDON —

People have begun laying floral tributes, photos and personal messages at the gates of Kensington Palace as Britain observes the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

Thursday marks two decades since Diana died in a car crash in Paris, triggering a flood of public grief.

Princes William and Harry honored their mother Wednesday at Kensington Palace, her former home, visiting a garden where she would stroll by and ask the gardeners about their ever-changing displays.

The princes and the Duchess of Cambridge met with well-wishers after the walk, but aren't expected to take part in any engagements Thursday.

The weeks leading up to the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers "the people's princess" and considers her contributions to the country.

