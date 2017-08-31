Floral tributes laid at the palace for Diana anniversary

Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

View Larger Tributes, candles and flowers are laid by royal fans for the late Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace in London, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. The tributes are to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

View Larger Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry walk away after placing flowers amongst the floral and pictorial tributes to their late mother Princess Diana placed on the gates of Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry paid tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana's work with charities.

View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997, file photo, Princess Diana's casket is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the 'people's princess.'

View Larger CAPTION CORRECTS DATE PHOTO WAS TAKEN TO 1994 FILE - In this 1994 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales walks during a party given at the Serpentine Gallery in London. The same day that Charles admitted he was unfaithful to Diana during a TV interview, Diana appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her revenge dress, a figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit.

View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997, file photo, Britain's Prince Charles casts a concerned glance towards his sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry as they wait for the coffin of Princess Diana to be loaded into a hearse outside Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the 'people's princess.'