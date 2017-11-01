Flat-Earth proponent B.o.B now questions if slavery happened

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: November 28, 2017
Flat-Earth proponent B.o.B now questions if slavery happened
B.o.B. Determined To Prove The Earth Is Flat
By
Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA
—
Atlanta rapper B.o.B,
who started a GoFundMe campaign in September aiming to bankroll his quest to prove the Earth is flat, is back with more revisionist history.
This time he questions
if slavery happened in America.
“You ever seen a slave ship? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships,”
he wrote in an Instagram post.
>> See the post here
He’s also not sure if the planet we all live on is a thing, either. “Earth is not a place. It’s a state of mind,”
he tweeted.
To state the crushingly obvious, it’s not hard to find evidence of slave ships and other vestiges of slavery.
Here’s an article in The Atlantic about efforts by a network of scholars and the Smithsonian to restore a sunken ship that wrecked in 1794.
>> Read more trending news
Here’s a link to the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s collection of slavery artifacts, including articles of clothing, a “slave badge” and photos.
Here’s a link to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, located in Atlanta.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself