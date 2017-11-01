Flat-Earth proponent B.o.B now questions if slavery happened

B.o.B. Determined To Prove The Earth Is Flat

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 10: Rapper B.o.B performs onstage at StubHub Center on May 10, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta rapper B.o.B, who started a GoFundMe campaign in September aiming to bankroll his quest to prove the Earth is flat, is back with more revisionist history.

This time he questions if slavery happened in America.

“You ever seen a slave ship? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He’s also not sure if the planet we all live on is a thing, either. “Earth is not a place. It’s a state of mind,” he tweeted.

To state the crushingly obvious, it’s not hard to find evidence of slave ships and other vestiges of slavery. Here’s an article in The Atlantic about efforts by a network of scholars and the Smithsonian to restore a sunken ship that wrecked in 1794.

Here’s a link to the National Museum of African American History and Culture’s collection of slavery artifacts, including articles of clothing, a “slave badge” and photos.

Here’s a link to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, located in Atlanta.