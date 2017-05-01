Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2017

'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines speaks out about $1M lawsuit

FILE - In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. Gaines responded on Twitter April 29, 2017, to a lawsuit filed against him by former business partners in Texas. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

WACO, Texas —

HGTV star Chip Gaines is speaking out on Twitter about a lawsuit filed against him by his former business partners.

Gaines is being sued in state court in Texas for $1 million by his former partners in a real estate company. They say he bought them out before telling them that HGTV had decided to broadcast his "Fixer Upper" show nationally.

Gaines spoke out on Twitter Saturday , writing that no one called or emailed him about the issue, adding "'friends' reach out via lawsuit.. humm." He also added a bible quote, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

Gaines' attorney tells KWTX-TV that he's "confident that these claims will be found to be meritless."

