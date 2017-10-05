Now Playing
Posted: October 15, 2017

'Fixer Upper' fans rejoice: Chip and Joanna Gaines may not be finished with TV forever

"Fixer Upper" Stars Respond To Rumors About Why Show Is Ending

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: The Build Series present Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines to discuss their new book 'The Magnolia Story' at AOL HQ on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
Chip, Joanna Gaines reveal why they’re calling it quits on Fixer Upper

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be open to other TV opportunities even after “Fixer Upper” comes to an end after season 5.

Joanna said the couple will remain open to the idea of making a TV return in the latest issue of People.

“It isn’t inconceivable,” she said. “We’re entrepreneurs at heart, so we’ll always be looking forward to what’s next. As it relates to TV, you just never know.”

The hit HGTV series skyrocketed the couple into their own line with Target, a real estate company and their ever-so-popular Magnolia Market. They recently shared that they decided to leave the show to “catch [their] breath for a bit.”

“We gave everything we had to this show, the beautiful homes and those sweet families, but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna said.

The fifth and final season of “Fixer Upper” will air in November.

