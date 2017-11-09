Five women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct

Rich Fury/Getty Images/Getty Images

Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In The New York Times story released Thursday afternoon, five women said Louis C.K. had acted inappropriately with them in the past.

Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said that in 2002, they were invited by the comedian to his hotel room for a nightcap after a show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado. The women were under the impression that it would be cordial meeting.

The women said C.K. asked if he could expose himself. The women laughed it off as a joke.

“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” Goodman told the publication.

The women told others about the incident and said the comedian’s manager was upset that they were discussing it publicly.

“I think the line gets crossed when you take all your clothes off and start masturbating,” Wolov said.

The duo are among five others who came forward to the publication with similar allegations.

Abby Schachner said that, while she was on a call with C.K. in 2003, she could hear the actor pleasuring himself.

Rebecca Corry said she was working with C.K. on a pilot in 2005 and said in a statement to the New York Times that the actor asked if he could pleasure himself in front of her. She turned him down.

“His face got red,” she said, “and he told me he had issues.”

Courtney Cox and David Arquette, who worked as an executive producer on the show, confirmed the incident.

“What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Cox said in an email.

A fifth woman spoke on the condition of anonymity. The woman, who said she worked in production on “The Chris Rock Show” in the late 1990s, said that she was repeatedly asked by the C.K. to watch him pleasure himself. He was a writer and producer on the show at the time.

Ahead of the story’s publication, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s movie, “I Love You Daddy,” was canceled. Representatives for the premiere cited “unexpected circumstances,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Schnase said that she got a Facebook message from C.K. in 2009 apologizing.

“Last time I talked to you ended in a sordid fashion,” he wrote, according to The Times. “That was a bad time in my life and I’m sorry.”

“I remember thinking what a repulsive person I was being by responding the way that I did,” he wrote.

Corry told The Times she received an email from C.K. in 2015 in which he said he owed her a “very very very late apology.”

Louis C.K was interviewed by The Times at the Toronto film festival in Sept. 2016, where “I Love You, Daddy,” was being screened. According to the publication, he dismissed stories of his alleged sexual misconduct and referred to them as “rumors.”