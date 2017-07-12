Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Getty Images

The first images of Oprah Winfrey and other stars in Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time" have been released.

Set for release next year, the first character photos for Disney’s live action movie “A Wrinkle in Time” surfaced Wednesday.

Entertainment Weekly has the exclusive images that include photos on set, film stills and shots of stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon.

EW reported that the film, directed by Ava DuVernay, the film focuses on a girl named Meg, played by newcomer Storm Reid on a search to find her father, a scientist named Dr. Murry played by Chris Pine. With her father missing, Meg gets help from Mrs. Who, played by Kaling, Mrs. Whatsit, played by Witherspoon, and Mrs. Which, portrayed by Winfrey. The movie is based on the 1962 novel by Madeleine L’Engle﻿.

The official Facebook page for the film posted the images, many of which feature bright, bold colors and makeup.

“A Wrinkle in Time” will be in theaters March 9, 2018.

