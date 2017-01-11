Now Playing
Posted: January 11, 2017

First images: Joseph Fiennes portrays Michael Jackson, draws ire from Jackson's fans

Joseph Fiennes was cast as Michael Jackson on a U.K. series.
Sky Arts/YouTube
Joseph Fiennes was cast as Michael Jackson on a U.K. series.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A new television show is prompting controversy after the casting of Joseph Fiennes in the role of one of the most iconic African American entertainers, Michael Jackson.

The first images have been released and it's causing many to question Fiennes', who is white, casting as the King of Pop, E! News reported.

The movie is called "Urban Myths" and will examine the supposed stories of the rich and famous.

The Fiennes segment illustrates a story that was written in Vanity Fair, where Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando drove from New York to Ohio trying to get home after the 9/11 attacks, E! News reported.

Stockard Channing plays Taylor and Bryan Cox is Brando.

The film is being released by Sky Arts, a U.K. channel that is geared to the arts.

Watch the trailer here or below:

The "collection of comedies," as it is being billed, also stars Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, Rupert Grint as "Hitler's Friend," and will air in the U.K. on Jan. 19, Billboard reported.

Fiennes' casting as Jackson has come under fire on social media, from not only fans of Jackson but also media outlets.

