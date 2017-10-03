Now Playing
Posted: October 03, 2017

Film academy chooses 5 scripts as Nicholl Fellowship winners

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The academy announced the winners of its annual screenplay competition on Tuesday. The four individuals and one writing duo will receive $35,000 and other academy support toward the completion of a feature-length screenplay in the next year. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Six emerging screenwriters are the latest recipients of the film academy's Nicholl Fellowships.

The academy announced the winners of its annual screenplay competition on Tuesday. The four individuals and one writing duo will receive $35,000 and other academy support toward the completion of a feature-length screenplay in the next year.

The winners will receive the first installment of their prize money and hear actors read their work aloud at a Nov. 2 ceremony at the film academy's headquarters in Beverly Hills, California.

The organization says the global competition drew 7,102 submissions. The winning writers and scripts are: Vigil Chime, "Bring Back Girl"; SJ Inwards, "Jellyfish Summer"; Max Lance and Jen Bailey, "The Queen of Sleaze"; KG Rockmaker, "Last Days of Winter"; and Cesar Vitale, "The Great Nothing."

