‘Fast & Furious’ ride coming soon to Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios

A scene from one of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

If you’re a “Fast & Furious” need-for-speed fan, Universal Studios is working on something that might be right up your alley.

>> Read more trending news

By springtime next year, the Orlando amusement park plans to open its newest attraction “Fast & Furious — Supercharged.”

The highlights include a “high-octane ride,” a chance to see and take pictures of cars that were used in the movies, and an opportunity to experience the main characters and some of the newer ones.

>> Related: Must-see attractions, shows at Florida theme parks

According to the news release, 15 of the “Fast & Furious” cars will be on display.

Universal Orlando said the attraction will also feature its “virtual line system,” which allows guests to select a time to ride via the mobile app or at kiosks.