Posted: November 06, 2017

‘Fast & Furious’ ride coming soon to Universal Studios Orlando

A scene from one of the 'Fast & Furious' movies.
Universal Studios
A scene from one of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

If you’re a “Fast & Furious” need-for-speed fan, Universal Studios is working on something that might be right up your alley.

By springtime next year, the Orlando amusement park plans to open its newest attraction “Fast & Furious — Supercharged.”

The highlights include a “high-octane ride,” a chance to see and take pictures of cars that were used in the movies, and an opportunity to experience the main characters and some of the newer ones. 

According to the news release, 15 of the “Fast & Furious” cars will be on display.

Universal Orlando said the attraction will also feature its “virtual line system,” which allows guests to select a time to ride via the mobile app or at kiosks. 

