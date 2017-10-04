'Fast & Furious 9' release pushed back a year to 2020

FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, Tyrese Gibson, from left, Vin Diesel and Ludacris attend the world premiere of "The Fate of the Furious" in New York. The “Fast and the Furious” is putting the brakes on the ninth installment in the franchise. Universal Pictures said Wednesday that the film’s release will move back a year to April 10, 2020. It was originally set for release in April 2019. The studio did not offer a reason for the shift.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press