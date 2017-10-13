Fans in low places: Sound woes mar Garth Brooks stadium show

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks, winner of the award for entertainer of the year, poses in the press room at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta’s gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear Garth Brooks’ lyrics, even though they knew all the words to his songs. WSB-TV reports some fans left Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 show early. Others are asking for refunds. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press