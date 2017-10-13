Now Playing
Posted: October 13, 2017

Fans in low places: Sound woes mar Garth Brooks stadium show

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Garth Brooks, winner of the award for entertainer of the year, poses in the press room at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta’s gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear Garth Brooks’ lyrics, even though they knew all the words to his songs. WSB-TV reports some fans left Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 show early. Others are asking for refunds. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

ATLANTA —

Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta's gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear country music star Garth Brooks' lyrics — even though they knew all the words to his songs.

WSB-TV reports some fans left Thursday night's show early. Others are asking for refunds.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium said in a statement late Thursday officials are looking into sound quality in sections of the upper concourse. Stadium officials say a breaker that powered speakers was tripped for "a small amount of time."

The $1.5 billion stadium opened this year and is home to the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

There have been issues with its retractable roof, which was open for the Falcons' regular-season home opener but closed for several other events.

