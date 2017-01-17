Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

Fans celebrate Betty White on actress' 95th birthday

FILE - In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Betty White accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif. White turned 95 on Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

The actress is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. She tells Yahoo's Katie Couric that she's "most grateful" for still getting job offers. She says she appreciates "the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years."

Following a series of high-profile celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan started a tongue-in-cheek fundraiser to help keep the "Golden Girls" star safe until 2017. White says fans "spoil me rotten" and adds that she enjoys "every minute of it."

White was a trending topic on social media Tuesday thanks to well-wishes from fans.

