Family and 'Star Trek' co-stars pay tribute to Anton Yelchin

Guests gather beneath a mural of the late actor Anton Yelchin created by fans at a "Star Trek" convention, during a life celebration and statue unveiling for Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger Actress Zoe Saldana addresses guests at a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27. Saldana and Yelchin were fellow cast members in the 'Star Trek' film franchise.

View Larger Actress Jennifer Lawrence, center, arrives at a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger The late actor Anton Yelchin's mother Irina wipes her eyes after speaking at a life celebration and statue unveiling for Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June of 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Actress Zoe Saldana hugs fellow 'Star Trek' cast member Simon Pegg at a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor and 'Star Trek' cast member Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Actor Simon Pegg takes a photo of a statue of the late actor Anton Yelchin during a life celebration and statue unveiling for Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pegg and Yelchin were fellow cast members in the 'Star Trek' film franchise. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Filmmaker J.J. Abrams, center, and actor Simon Pegg attend a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Actor Simon Pegg, center, and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, right, embrace as actress Zoe Saldana, far left, looks on at a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Abrams directed two 'Star Trek' films, in which Pegg, Saldana and Yelchin were cast members. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Guests gather around a statue of the late actor Anton Yelchin during a life celebration and statue unveiling for Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Director Drake Doremus speaks at a life celebration and statue unveiling for the late actor Anton Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Doremus directed Yelchin in his 2011 film 'Like Crazy.' Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger Viktor Yelchin, father of the late actor Anton Yelchin, looks at a newly unveiled statue of his son during a life celebration and statue unveiling for Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.

View Larger The late actor Anton Yelchin's mother Irina arranges flowers around a newly unveiled statue of her son during a life celebration and statue unveiling for Yelchin at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Yelchin died in June 2016 at the age of 27.