Famed London theater received 20 allegations against Spacey

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. London was for many years a base for actor Spacey, who served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater from 2004 until 2015. The allegations of sexual harassment that have surfaced in recent weeks, including some during his tenure at the Old Vic, have cast a pall over his tenure.

London's Old Vic theater said Thursday it has received 20 allegations of actions that spanned "a range of inappropriate behavior" against Kevin Spacey, its former artistic director.

The allegations cover interactions between 1995 and 2013, and all of them deal with men. The reported incidents range from behavior that made people feel uncomfortable to "sexually inappropriate" touching. There were no allegations of rape.

"During his tenure, The Old Vic was in a unique position of having a Hollywood star at the helm around whom existed a cult of personality," the theater said in a statement. "The investigation found that his stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help."

Long a leading light in theater and film, Spacey is one of the biggest names to lose work and standing in Hollywood since The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this year. The reports sparked a wave of abuse and harassment allegations to surface across the industry.

Spacey has also been fired from the Netflix TV series "House of Cards" and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

The allegations follow an investigation that a law firm began in October at the request of the theater, amid reports being circulated about Spacey's behavior while being its artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

Richard Miskella, a partner at law firm Lewis Silkin who led the investigation, said the firm invited Spacey to participate in the investigation "and he didn't respond."

Miskella said he found no evidence that suspicion about Spacey's behavior was common at the Old Vic.

"There wasn't widespread knowledge of this," he said.

Old Vic executive director Kate Varah said this was "a really dismaying time" for the theatre and apologized to the victims.