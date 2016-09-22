Famed ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef Paulie Giganti dead in drug overdose

Tyler Golden

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ contestant Paulie Giganti pictured here in an episode that aired on January 19, 2017. Giganti was found dead from an accidental drug overdose in his Philadelphia home on Thursday.

By Rare.us

“Hell’s Kitchen” chef and Philadelphia resident, Paulie Giganti, has died of an accidental drug overdose in his Philly home.

According to Philly.com, while Giganti, a Brooklyn, New York native, died of a drug overdose, it’s unclear exactly what drug killed him.

“It is an accidental death by drug intoxication,” Philadelphia Department of Public Health spokesman James Garrow confirmed to Philly.com.

Like many chefs who encounter British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay on Fox’s reality cooking competition “Hell’s Kitchen,” Giganti argued with the famed chef during several memorable encounters on the show.

“Is there anything redeeming about [my food] at all,” Giganti asks Ramsay in one episode.

Ramsay told Giganti that his meal was served on a nice plate, and that’s about it.

Giganti spoke about his experience on the show in an interview with My Take on TV.

“I was getting critiqued by world-renowned chefs,” he said. “They liked my food and gave me more affirmation that I actually do know what I’m doing — but it hasn’t changed my perception on the kitchen, except for those life-affirming moments.”

Giganti was 36 years old.