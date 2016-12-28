AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler 'Big Show' is alive and well

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2009, file photo, WWE Wrestler Big Show arrives at the World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam kickoff party benefiting Betty's Battle in Los Angeles. A story reported by a blog called "WWE" that claimed professional wrestling star "Big Show" had died in a car accident is false. Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., said Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that the "Big Show," whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

The Associated Press