Posted: December 28, 2016

AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler 'Big Show' is alive and well

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2009, file photo, WWE Wrestler Big Show arrives at the World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam kickoff party benefiting Betty's Battle in Los Angeles. A story reported by a blog called
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 21, 2009, file photo, WWE Wrestler Big Show arrives at the World Wrestling Entertainment SummerSlam kickoff party benefiting Betty's Battle in Los Angeles. A story reported by a blog called "WWE" that claimed professional wrestling star "Big Show" had died in a car accident is false. Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., said Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, that the "Big Show," whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO —

A story posted by a blog called "WWE" that claimed the professional wrestling star "Big Show" had died in a car accident is false.

Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., said Tuesday that the wrestler, whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. He also said the blog isn't affiliated with the legitimate WWE site.

The short, poorly written blurb posted on Dec. 10 claimed the star had been admitted to a hospital and died.

The 44-year-old tweeted a photograph of himself training in the gym Monday. The tweet was reposted by WWE's official Twitter account.

