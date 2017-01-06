Now Playing
Posted: January 06, 2017

FACT CHECK: Trump's slam on Schwarzenegger's ratings

This Dec. 9, 2016 image released by NBC shows Arnold Schwarzenegger, the new boss of "The New Celebrity Apprentice," at a press junket in Universal City, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

This image released by NBC shows, from left, Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tyra Banks from 'The New Celebrity Apprentice,' in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger is the latest victim of a Donald Trump Twitter attack. The president-elect took time Friday to note that the 'Terminator' star was 'swamped' in his 'Celebrity Apprentice' debut 'by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.' Trump is right about the ratings, using the comparison he set up. His Jan. 4, 2004 debut on the reality show drew 18.49 million viewers, and Schwarzenegger's Monday bow as host was seen by 4.95 million. However, television shows almost always fade in popularity with time, and live viewership in general is down in an on-demand world. (Luis Trinh/NBC via AP)
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP Television Writer

NEW YORK —

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest victim of a Donald Trump Twitter attack. The president-elect took time Friday to note that the "Terminator" star was "swamped" in his "Celebrity Apprentice" debut "by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT."

"So much for being a movie star," Trump tweeted, continuing: "But who cares, he supported Kasich and Hillary."

Schwarzenegger tweeted back, urging Trump to work as hard for the American people as he did for his ratings.

Trump is right about the ratings, using the comparison he set up. His Jan. 4, 2004 debut on the reality show drew 18.49 million viewers, and Schwarzenegger's Monday bow as host was seen by 4.95 million. That's a 73 percent drop, according to the Nielsen company.

Two things are important to note: television shows almost always fade in popularity with time, and live viewership in general is down in an on-demand world.

The first episode of Trump's last season on "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2015 was seen by 6.81 million, down 63 percent from his own debut 11 years earlier, Nielsen said. For all television shows, viewership this season is off 23 percent from the 2003-04 season.

Schwarzenegger, the Republican former California governor, did indeed endorse Ohio Gov. John Kasich as Republican presidential nominee. In October, he said he would not be voting for Trump, urging Republicans to vote country over party. But he did not endorse Clinton or publicly say who he was voting for.

From a political standpoint, Trump's tweak of Schwarzenegger was understandable.

Business-wise, it's less so. Trump is still listed as an executive producer of "Celebrity Apprentice" and retains a financial stake in the NBC program. So he has an interest in seeing Schwarzenegger succeed, not fail.

