UK extradition hearing to start for tycoon sought by India

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

By NICK PERRY and GREGORY KATZ

Associated Press

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya is set to face an extradition hearing in London that should determine whether he is sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses. The Westminster Magistrates Court hearing, which begins Monday and is due to last about eight days, will be widely followed in India, where Mallya is known for his flashy lifestyle and lavish parties attended by fashion models and Bollywood stars. Mallya, who denies the allegations, was once hailed as India's version of British entrepreneur Richard Branson for his investments in a liquor company, an airline, a Formula One team and an Indian Premier League cricket club. ___ Nick Perry reported from New Delhi.

