Even more fantastic: Rowling updates 'Fantastic Beasts' book

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" in New York. Rowling's Pottermore web site announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, that a new edition of the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will come out in March. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK
—
J.K. Rowling is not done with the story of "Fantastic Beasts."
The author's Pottermore website announced Thursday that a new edition of the Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will come out in March. The book, which arrives four months after the hit film adaptation, will include a foreword by Rowling writing as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, new artwork and a batch of new beasts. Proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief and Lumos, Rowling's charity for children placed in institutions.
