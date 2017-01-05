Even more fantastic: Rowling updates 'Fantastic Beasts' book

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, J. K. Rowling attends the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" in New York. Rowling's Pottermore web site announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, that a new edition of the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will come out in March. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press