Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 31, 2017

Ethan Hawke fears for humanity in 'First Reformed' at Venice

Comments
Actors Amanda Seyfried, left, and Ethan Hawke pose for photographers upon arrival for the press conference of the film 'First Reformed' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Actors Amanda Seyfried, left, and Ethan Hawke pose for photographers upon arrival for the press conference of the film 'First Reformed' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Ethan Hawke fears for humanity in 'First Reformed' at Venice
Actors Amanda Seyfried, left, and Ethan Hawke pose for photographers upon arrival for the press conference of the film 'First Reformed' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
View Larger
Ethan Hawke fears for humanity in 'First Reformed' at Venice
Actors Amanda Seyfried, left, and Ethan Hawke pose for photographers upon arrival for the press conference of the film 'First Reformed' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
View Larger
Ethan Hawke fears for humanity in 'First Reformed' at Venice
Actress Amanda Seyfried poses for photographers upon arrival for the press conference of the film 'First Reformed' during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

The Associated Press

VENICE, Italy —

Storm Harvey's inundation of Houston has driven home the devastating power of nature, and added urgency to questions about humanity's effect on the environment.

Thousands of miles away in sunny Italy, ecological devastation drives a crisis of faith in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival.

It's one of several films in Venice exploring catastrophic environmental effects. Ai Weiwei's documentary "Human Flow" and Alexander Payne's sci-fi story "Downsizing" also depict the profound human impact of a changing climate.

Schrader isn't surprised the specter of environmental cataclysm is preying on many minds, including his.

He says that "if you're hopeful about humanity and the planet, you're not paying attention."

The 71-year-old director says ominously that "I don't see humanity outliving this century."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation