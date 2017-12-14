Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 14, 2017

Essence magazine to honor Missy Elliott at pre-Grammy event

Comments
FILE - In this Saturday, July 3, 2010 file photo, Missy Elliot performs onstage at the Wireless Festival in Hyde Park, London. Essence magazine will honor Missy Elliott at a pre-Grammy Award event in 2018. Essence says Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine’s annual “Black Women in Music” event. It will be held Jan. 25 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, July 3, 2010 file photo, Missy Elliot performs onstage at the Wireless Festival in Hyde Park, London. Essence magazine will honor Missy Elliott at a pre-Grammy Award event in 2018. Essence says Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine’s annual “Black Women in Music” event. It will be held Jan. 25 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Essence magazine will honor Missy Elliott at a pre-Grammy Award event next year.

Essence says Thursday that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine's annual "Black Women in Music" event. It will be held Jan. 25 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City.

The 60th annual Grammys will take place three days later at Madison Square Garden.

Elliott has won multiple Grammys and launched many hits since releasing her debut album in 1997. Her well-known songs include "Work It," ''Get Ur Freak On" and "Lose Control."

Elliott, also known for her work with megaproducer Timbaland, has lent her musical talent to other artists, producing songs for Aaliyah, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Monica, Mary J. Blige, TLC and others.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation