Essence magazine to honor Missy Elliott at pre-Grammy event

FILE - In this Saturday, July 3, 2010 file photo, Missy Elliot performs onstage at the Wireless Festival in Hyde Park, London. Essence magazine will honor Missy Elliott at a pre-Grammy Award event in 2018. Essence says Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine’s annual “Black Women in Music” event. It will be held Jan. 25 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

AP Music Writer