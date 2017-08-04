ESPNU to become ‘The Ocho’ for a day on Aug. 8

Steve Finn/Getty Images

Actors Ben Stiller (left), Christine Taylor and Vince Vaughn starred in "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" in 2004.l

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“The Ocho” is making a comeback.

On Aug. 8, ESPNU will become ESPN8: The Ocho, with a lineup of shows on the faux network that draws its inspiration from the 2004 movie, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” that starred Vince Vaughn, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, ESPN reported.

“The Ocho” will present a lineup of off-the-wall sporting events beginning at midnight, ESPN reported. Sports will include disc golf, Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball, roller derby, Firefighters World Challenge and the Championship of Bags (a cornhole tournament).

It all will be played under the slogan made famous by The Ocho in “Dodgeball”: “Bringing you the finest in seldom-seen sports.”

In a release, the network expressed regret that longtime Ocho announcers Cotton McKnight and Pepper McKnight will not be providing the commentary.

Here's the full lineup of events:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m.: World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship

12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)

2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter

5 p.m.: Moxie Games

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship.