Posted: May 01, 2017

Eric Dane's depression puts TNT's 'Last Ship' on hiatus

Comments
FILE - In this June 4, 2015, file photo, Eric Dane arrives at the 43rd AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Variety reported April 30, 2017, that TNT has temporarily shut down production of its drama, “The Last Ship,” while Dane battles depression. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 4, 2015, file photo, Eric Dane arrives at the 43rd AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Variety reported April 30, 2017, that TNT has temporarily shut down production of its drama, “The Last Ship,” while Dane battles depression. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

TNT has temporarily shut down production of its drama, "The Last Ship," while star Eric Dane battles depression.

Variety reports the series is going on production hiatus through Memorial Day. The publication reports a representative for Dane says the actor suffers from depression and asked for a few weeks of downtime.

TNT spokesman Scott Radloff confirmed the Variety report to The Associated Press.

"The Last Ship" is set to return for a fourth season this summer. Dane plays Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wiped out most of the world's population.

Dance previously starred as "McSteamy" Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy."

