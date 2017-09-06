Now Playing
Posted: September 06, 2017

Entertainment series 'Objectified' joins Fox News schedule

FILE - This May 7, 2013 file photo shows TMZ.com founder Harvey Levin at The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence Los Angeles Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Fox News Channel is making space for entertainment on its schedule. The channel said Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that the series “Objectified” with host Harvey Levin will debut at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Fox News Channel is making space for entertainment on its schedule.

The channel said Wednesday the series "Objectified" with host Harvey Levin will debut at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday, Sept. 17.

Each episode of "Objectified" will feature Levin interviewing a newsmaker or celebrity, with their valued objects helping to reveal what shaped them.

In the debut hour, Judy Sheindlin, TV's "Judge Judy," discusses the prized keepsakes in her Greenwich, Connecticut, home.

The 10-episode series' other guests will include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Martha Stewart, Tyler Perry and Mark Cuban.

The forerunner to "Objectified" was a Fox News special last November featuring Levin interviewing the newly elected Donald Trump in his New York City penthouse.

Levin, of TMZ website and series fame, is an executive producer of "Objectified."

