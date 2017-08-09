Now Playing
Posted: August 08, 2017

'Empire,' 'Star' worlds intersect on season openers

Terrence Howard, a cast member in the FOX series
Terrence Howard, a cast member in the FOX series "Empire," poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Ron Eshel/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Queen Latifah says she easily envisioned a "Star" crossover episode with "Empire" even if the executive producer for the shows didn't.

Latifah said both dramas deal with the music industry and their characters share similarities. For instance, she said, her character, Carlotta Brown, and Taraji P. Henson's Cookie Lyon on "Empire" are strong, powerful women.

Producer Lee Daniels said the crossover set for their season debuts was Fox's idea, not his, but seemed logical.

On Sept. 27, "Star" and "Empire" will return and air back-to-back. A musical number in "Star" will feature choreography inspired by a Daniels' favorite, Bob Fosse of Broadway and movie fame.

"Empire" will focus on Terrence Howard's injured Lucious Lyon.

