Posted: September 16, 2017

Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood

Viola Davis arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Viola Davis arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Madeline Brewer arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Lea Michele arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Dolly Parton arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
Julianne Hough arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Variety and Women in Film pre-Emmy celebration on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

AP Entertainment Writer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. —

Dolly Parton says she's excited to be in the Hollywood mix on Emmy Awards weekend.

The 71-year-old entertainer was among the stars making the pre-show party rounds Friday with a stop at Variety and Women in Film's gathering at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Parton described herself as "a country girl" who still gets a kick out of seeing celebrities. She added that she's excited about her gown and wig for Sunday's show.

Parton is up for an Emmy in the TV movie category for "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love."

Other guests at the Variety-Women in Film party included Viola Davis, Judith Light, Felicity Huffman, Sarah Hyland, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

