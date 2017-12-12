Emmy Award telecast moves to Monday on NBC next year

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, host Stephen Colbert speaks at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The next Primetime Emmy Awards will move to Monday night to avoid a huge potential tackle by “Sunday Night Football.” NBC and the Television Academy said Tuesday, Dec. 12, that the three-hour telecast will air next year on Sept. 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press