Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey headline Leonard Cohen tribute

FILE - In this April 17, 2009, file photo, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Cohen's family announced on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 that a tribute concert for the late singer-songwriter will be held in Montreal on Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at the age of 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The Associated Press

Elvis Costello and Lana Del Rey will headline a tribute concert for singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen in November to mark a year since his death.

Cohen's family announced "Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen" on Monday. The concert to be held in Cohen's native Montreal is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at age 82.

Cohen's son Adam says in a statement that he sees the concert as a fulfillment of his duties to his father "that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring."

Adam Cohen will also perform at the show. Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang, Sting and members of The Lumineers will join him on the bill.

