Elvis Costello, Lana Del Ray headline Leonard Cohen tribute

FILE - In this April 17, 2009, file photo, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Cohen's family announced on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 that a tribute concert for the late singer-songwriter will be held in Montreal on Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at the age of 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The Associated Press