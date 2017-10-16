Elton John ending Las Vegas residency in 2018

FILE - In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. John announced Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, that his show, "The Million Dollar Piano" at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will be ending in May 2018 after more than 200 performances. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Elton John will be pushing back from his piano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the last time next year.

John's last performance of his show "The Million Dollar Piano" will be on May 19, 2018, after more than 200 shows. It is John's second residency at Caesars Palace. His "The Red Piano" shows ran from 2004 through 2009.

Tickets for the final block of performances will go on sale on Oct. 22.

Earlier this year, the 70-year-old had to cancel several shows at The Colosseum at Caesars because of a bacterial infection he contracted during a South American tour.

The Caesars show is named after John's piano, which has dozens of LED video screens that display images while the singer performs some of his biggest hits.