Posted: May 01, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres, ‘The Talk,’ GMA , Steve Harvey win gold at Daytime Emmy Awards

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA--MARCH 6, 2014-- A giant Emmy statue sits atop a fountain in front of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' North Hollywood headquarters in Hollywood, California. The Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out over the weekend. Big winners included 'GMA,' 'The Talk,' Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. 
Jay L. Clendenin/LA Times via Getty Images
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA--MARCH 6, 2014-- A giant Emmy statue sits atop a fountain in front of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' North Hollywood headquarters in Hollywood, California. The Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out over the weekend. Big winners included ‘GMA,’ ‘The Talk,’ Steve Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres. 

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The stars of daytime television gathered for the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday. 

“Extra’s” Mario Lopez and “The Talk’s” Sheryl Underwood hosted the ceremony.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” walked off with the award for the best entertainment talk show, a win made more poignant for DeGeneres because it came on the 20th anniversary of her coming-out episode, Variety reported.

Good Morning America” snagged one of the top Emmy prizes for best morning program. 

The Talk” won the Emmy for outstanding talk show hosts.

Talk and game show host Steve Harvey won hosting awards for both his daytime talk show and for “Family Feud.” 

See a complete list of the winners here.

