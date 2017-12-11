Ellen DeGeneres’ California home threatened by wildfires

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres' home in California is being threatened by wildfires.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Thomas Fire is impacting thousands of California residents, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

>> Read more trending news

DeGeneres tweeted Sunday night that her Santa Barbara home is in danger from the raging wildfire.

“We just had to evacuate our pets,” she wrote. “I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.”

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

The Thomas Fire has burned through at least 200,000 acres through Sunday evening and also interrupted transmission lines in the Santa Barbara area, leaving more than 85,000 customers without power.

>> PHOTOS: California wildfires burn thousands of acres

The fire began seven days ago and has forced more than 88,000 people to evacuate their homes, KCBS reported.

More than 4,000 firefighters have been deployed to the firefight.