Eagles announce tour dates with son of the late Glenn Frey

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2014, file photo, Joe Walsh of The Eagles performs on the "History of the Eagles" tour at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Walsh and the rest of the Eagles announced Aug. 14, 2017, that they would be heading out on tour with the son of founding member Glenn Frey stepping in for his late father. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press