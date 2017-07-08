Now Playing
Posted: July 10, 2017

'DWTS' pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd are officially husband and wife

Comments
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Peta Murgatroyd (L) and Maksim Chmerkovskiy attend the VALENTINNICOLE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Lovage on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Peta Murgatroyd (L) and Maksim Chmerkovskiy attend the VALENTINNICOLE fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Lovage on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. —

Congratulations, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd!

On Saturday, the “Dancing With the Stars” pros wed in a lavish ceremony at Oheka Castle on Long Island in New York.

After the nuptials, the couple spoke to US Weekly about the weekend full of festivities.

“It was everything we ever dreamt of,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Murgatroyd added, “And the party of the year!”

According to the publication, the couple exchanged vows in a 40-minute ceremony and son Shai was walked down the aisle before the bride. Murgatroyd walked toward her new groom to the "Nutcracker Suite" in a Karen Sabag gown.

The star-studded guest list included “DWTS” pro Sharna Burgess, former season 20 contestant Rumer Willis, season 18 contestant Candace Cameron Bure, model Nyle DiMarco and “DWTS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Willis and Burgess both served as bridesmaids.

Much of the lavish bash was documented on social media using their hashtag, “#chmergatroydwedding.”

