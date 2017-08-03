'Dukes of Hazzard' star arrested

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

By Boston25News.com

The actor who played Luke Duke on "Dukes of Hazzard" was arrested on incident assault and battery charges in Waltham.

Tom Wopat was in Waltham starring in a production of 42nd Street at the Reagle Music Theatre. The ADA said the victim reported that the assault happened during a scene rehearsal. She said that Wopat grabbed her buttocks and acted inappropriately.

Law enforcement arrested Wopat Wednesday just before 1 p.m. When they found him, he also allegedly had cocaine on him.

PD release on arrest of former Dukes of Hazard star Tom Wopat in Waltham. pic.twitter.com/X4bgidSsWw — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) August 3, 2017

In addition to indecent assault and battery, Wopat is facing a possession charge.

According to the Reagle Music Theatre, "42nd Street" was scheduled to open Thursday afternoon and run through Aug. 13.

A representative for the Reagle Music Theatre had told Boston 25 News that the show will go on, with Wopat starring in the show. However, in court Thursday, the victim requested a harassment order against Wopat, which the judge granted. This means Wopat couldn't be near the victim.

Victim telling judge indecent assault happened at rehearsal. She says she wants him to say away from her. Judge is going to do order. https://t.co/j4m5uabYrf — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) August 3, 2017

Since his role in the hit show "Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 to 1985, Wopat has done guest roles on T.V. shows and acted in movies, including critically acclaimed Django Unchained. He has also been acting on Broadway and in regional theater productions.