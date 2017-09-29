Dr. Duhamel: Honorary doctorate for 'Transformers' star

FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, Josh Duhamel attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. The "Transformers" actor is getting an honorary doctorate in his native North Dakota. The University of North Dakota will bestow the honor on Duhamel, a Minot native who earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP File)

The Associated Press