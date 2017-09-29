Now Playing
Posted: September 29, 2017

Dr. Duhamel: Honorary doctorate for 'Transformers' star

FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, Josh Duhamel attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House in Chicago. The "Transformers" actor is getting an honorary doctorate in his native North Dakota. The University of North Dakota will bestow the honor on Duhamel, a Minot native who earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP File)

The Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. —

"Transformers" actor Josh Duhamel is getting an honorary doctorate degree in his native North Dakota.

The University of North Dakota will bestow the honor on Duhamel. He's a Minot native who earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005.

The state's Board of Higher Education approved the nomination this week.

Duhamel has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies, including as an action hero in four "Transformers" films. Closer to home, he's been the face of North Dakota in a series of tourism spots.

Minot State doesn't grant doctorate degrees, so the university couldn't offer a similar honor to Duhamel.

