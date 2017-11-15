Drake stops show, curses out man touching female fans

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella/Getty Images for Coachella

Drake paused his tour set in Sydney when an audience member apparently got too touchy with female fans.

Drake interrupted his show to call out a fan who reportedly got too touchy with some female fans.

Billboard reported that the Toronto rapper was in Sydney during his Boy Meets World Tour when he was performing “Know Yourself.” A fan-shot video posted on Instagram Wednesday shows Drake calling out a fan who, according to Drake’s pointed remarks, was repeatedly touching female fans.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and (expletive) you up,” he said as the audience cheered.

It appeared the audience member didn’t listen, so Drake reiterated his remarks.

“If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and (expletive) your (expletive) up.”

After a brief pause in which audience members continued to cheer on Drake and security appears to search the crowd for the culprit, Drake continues his set.

