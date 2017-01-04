Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: January 04, 2017

Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12
FILE - This Dec. 9, 2016, file photo shows Alex Pall, left, and Andrew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York. Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers picked up 11 nominations, including song of the year for “Closer” with Halsey, announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
View Larger
Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with 12
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Bruno Mars performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers picked up 11 nominations, including song of the year for “Closer.” iHeartMedia and Turner also announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, that Bruno Mars will perform at the awards show held March 5, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12, including male artist of the year, while electronic duo The Chainsmokers has 11 nominations, including song of the year for "Closer" with Halsey.

iHeartMedia and Turner announced the nominees Wednesday. It was also announced that Bruno Mars will perform at the fourth annual awards show, to be held March 5 in Los Angeles and televised on TBS, TNT and truTV, as well as simulcast on iHeartMedia stations.

This year's show has been expanded to more than 30 categories. Other multiple nominees include twenty one pilots, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

___

Online:

iHeartRadio.com/awards

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation