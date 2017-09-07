Disney streaming service just got a lot bigger

FILE - In this Monday, March 13, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger attends a special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Disney is adding more firepower to the kids streaming service expected in 2019. Iger said its Star Wars and Marvel comic-book movies will be included in the service as well as Disney and Pixar movies and TV shows. In the U.S., that will be the only way to stream those films on demand. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AP Technology Writer